Man shot in Lancaster arrested for robbery, gun crimes

By Published:
Marquice Gatewood (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man injured in a shooting last week has been arrested on robbery and related charges, city police said.

Marquice Gatewood, 25, was sent to Lancaster County Prison after he was discharged from a hospital on Monday.

Gatewood had been hospitalized since the shooting early Tuesday in the area of West King and North Mulberry streets.

Police said Gatewood was inside a property in the first block of North Mulberry when during an argument he pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds in a room with more than 20 people.

He’s also accused of robbing someone at gunpoint after he and the others fled the building.

Gatewood was then disarmed by an unknown person and shot multiple times by an unknown assailant, police said.

The gun Gatewood fired turned out to be stolen, police said. Investigators are awaiting ballistic tests to determine whether the same gun was used to shoot Gatewood.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s