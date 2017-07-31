Man shot in Lancaster arrested for robbery, gun crimes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man injured in a shooting last week has been arrested on robbery and related charges, city police said.

Marquice Gatewood, 25, was sent to Lancaster County Prison after he was discharged from a hospital on Monday.

Gatewood had been hospitalized since the shooting early Tuesday in the area of West King and North Mulberry streets.

Police said Gatewood was inside a property in the first block of North Mulberry when during an argument he pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds in a room with more than 20 people.

He’s also accused of robbing someone at gunpoint after he and the others fled the building.

Gatewood was then disarmed by an unknown person and shot multiple times by an unknown assailant, police said.

The gun Gatewood fired turned out to be stolen, police said. Investigators are awaiting ballistic tests to determine whether the same gun was used to shoot Gatewood.

