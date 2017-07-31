Man arrested for assault, threatening to kill kids

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police have charged a man in a domestic incident that took place Friday and left a victim with injuries.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 300 block of 4th Avenue for an active incident.

Once they arrived, police say they found Takashi Crawford, 40, of Carlisle, yelling inside.

Police then spoke with the victim who stated Crawford struck her with his fist, and then made threats to kill her, her children and himself.

The victim had a visible scratch and bruise from the assault, according to police.

Crawford was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

According to court documents, Crawford posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.