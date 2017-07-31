Lots of sun today, humidity increases tomorrow…

After a very pleasant (and fall-like) weekend across Central PA, the weather continues to be spectacular today. Expect a mostly sunny and warm Monday thanks to high pressure overhead. It won’t be all that humid just yet, but temperatures will peak in the upper 80s this afternoon. Tonight will be pleasant under mostly clear skies and temperatures near normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow brings more sunshine and an increase in the humidity. Highs again will be in the upper 80s but with higher dewpoints it will feel more oppressive tomorrow.

By Wednesday, stray thunderstorms return to the forecast as the mugginess ramps up. Thursday also brings the slight chance for a pop-up storm, but the best chance this week looks to be Friday as a cold front passes through. This front should clear out by the weekend and cool things down a bit. For now, next weekend looks pleasant, dry, and a bit cooler. In the meantime, it’s a classic summer weather pattern this week in Central PA. Enjoy!