Lititz police thriving on social media

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Sgt. Jared Hahn spends part of his day behind a computer.

Every day, thousands of eyes wait to see what he types.

Hahn is on the department’s social media team; a group of five officers who are thriving at what they are doing.

“A lot of the stuff does have a humorous tone to it, but the underlying message is still very important,” Hahn told ABC27 News. “Humor is something that we found that everybody can relate to no matter who you are, where you are from, or what beliefs you hold.”

Memes and funny stories help to grow relationships in the community.

It’s easy to see the humor is working. It’s not uncommon to see a post from the department with 500 or 1,000 likes.

“The social media aspect provides a way for people to communicate with us in a way they are comfortable with,” Hahn said.

In Lititz, the posts have become talking points.

Peter DeSimone, who owns Olio Olive Oils and Balsamics, said it’s nice to see the human side of the people behind the badge.

“They have a nice sense of humor and it’s drawing people to actually follow the police department,” he said.

Hahn said they expect to have another popular post in the coming week when they put out their annual “how to survive the craft show” post.

