Liquor and wine prices may rise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Picking up a bottle of wine or liquor from your local store may soon cost more.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in a July 20 letter asked suppliers to reduce wholesale prices on 450 products by the end of July. The letter gave the suppliers one week to lower prices or see the price of their product increase, on average by $1, according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Act 39 of 2016, which opened wine sales to hotel and restaurant licensees, allows the PLCB to seek more competitive prices through cost reductions rather than price increases.

The PR&LA says instead of lower prices for consumers, however, the so-called “flexible pricing” has led to price increases.

“We feel misled on what Act 39 was purported to be when the PLCB talked with us about it last year and all of the work that we did with legislators on it and then how it’s being interpreted and implemented today,” PR&LA President and CEO John Longstreet said.

If suppliers do not lower prices, the increases would begin Aug. 28.

