Lawmaker pens bill to prevent budget delays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to keep legislators at the Capitol until a budget is in place.

State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) says his measure would require the legislature to stay in session until the budget is adopted by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the governor.

“As legislators, we owe it to our constituents to conduct the people’s business without needless delays and to concentrate on passing a responsible, complete, and balanced budget for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians,” Boyle said in a statement.

For the legislation to be added to the state constitution, the bill would have to be voted and passed in two consecutive legislative sessions and then approved by voters in a ballot referendum.

