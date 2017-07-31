Lancaster man gets prison for dealing heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for dealing a brand of heroin suspected in multiple overdoses.

Jeffrey Hernandez, 25, was ordered to serve 5¼ to 15 years in prison, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Hernandez was arrested in July 2016 with a 20-bundle brick of heroin – about 266 bags – and 92 loose baggies of heroin stamped with a “Rush Hour” brand, the district attorney’s office said.

He pleaded guilty in May to felony drug-dealing counts.

Prosecutors said he was not an addict, but sold heroin out of greed.

