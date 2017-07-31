Hit-and-run bike dedication in Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony to raise awareness and help find a hit and run driver is taking place Monday.

The event follows a recent incident where witnesses say the driver intentionally hit three people riding their bikes.

Earlier this month, three friends were hit during a 45-mile bike ride.

According to a witness, a tan or brown-colored, 90’s model Dodge Durango SUV, intentionally swerved and hit the bikers before taking off.

The men were injured, one man has serious injuries and will be off of his feet for months.

Police continue to search for that driver but a local organization is sharing a message of safety to bicyclists,

Monday night at 7 p.m., “Bicycle South Central PA” will dedicate three bicycles, one to represent each bicyclist injured earlier this month.

During the ceremony, several cyclists will ride to the intersection where the men were hit.

In addition to helping to find the driver of the vehicle, “Bicycle South Central PA” wants to bring attention to how drivers and bicyclists can safely share the road.