Hartzell Eye Specialists provides for all of your eye care needs, including complete eye exams. Dr. Hartzell can evaluate and monitor the total health of your eyes. He treats a wide variety of patients with unique eye conditions and special needs and specializes in cataract and LASIK surgery.

Dr. Hartzell was here to explain what the LASIK procedure is and talk about frequently asked patient questions.

Learn more about the procedure at their website.