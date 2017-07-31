Harrisburg police officer, dispatcher arrested on drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer and public safety dispatcher were arrested Monday in Dauphin County on drug charges.

Christopher M. Thomas, 43, a police officer with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, and Emily Fagan, 33, a telecommunicator with the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety, are both charged with felonies related to growing marijuana.

The charges were filed after members of the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at the home Thomas and Fagan share in the 500 block of High Street in Dauphin.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, four marijuana plants were found in the home.

Thomas has been an officer with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police since 2009.

According to Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo, Thomas has been suspended.

Both Thomas and Fagan were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Lowell Witmer.

Bail for the both of them was set at $10,000.

