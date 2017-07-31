Gettysburg man arrested for fatal DUI crash

By Published:

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man has been arrested for a single-vehicle crash last week that killed a passenger and seriously injured another.

Jorge Reynoso-Lazcano, a.k.a. Hugo Guzman-Calvo, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and related charges.

Reynoso-Lazcano, 43, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck a utility pole on Cranberry Road in Tyrone Township, state police in Gettysburg said.

The July 23 crash killed 23-year-old Paulino Sanchez-Torres of York Springs.

The other passenger, 56-year-old Florentino Zacharias-Gaspar of York Springs, was ejected through the rear window and sustained serious injuries.

Reynoso-Lazcano was placed in Adams County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s