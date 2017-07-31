Franklin County man charged with strangulation, threatening to kill

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged in Franklin County with strangulation following an argument, according to police.

The Chambersburg Police Department responded to the 200 block of North 2nd Street on Monday where they met the victim, who reported Jason Michael Belluscio woke her up and began threatening her.

According to police, an argument broke out that led to the victim trying to make a phone call, but her phone was broken by Belluscio. The victim also reported to police that Belluscio said he would kill her before he jumped on top of her and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Belluscio, 40, was later arrested at his home on South Federal Street and charged with strangulation and making terrorisitic threats.

