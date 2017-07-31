‘Dunkirk’ conquers ‘Emoji’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Harry Styles, from left, Aneurin Barnard and Fionn Whitehead in a scene from "Dunkirk." (Warner Bros Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “The Emoji Movie” survived negative reviews but couldn’t conquer “Dunkirk,” which had enough fight left to conquer the box office for a second weekend in a row.

Down only 44 percent from its first weekend, director Christopher Nolan’s World War II film earned $28.1 million to take first place, according to studio estimates. “Dunkirk” has grossed $102.8 million domestically to date.

Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Emoji Movie,” which got pummeled by critics, finished second with $25.7 million.

