Cyclists rally in support of hit-and-run victims

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of cyclists gathered on Monday evening in a show of support for four men involved a hit-and-run incident in rural Lebanon County.

Two of the four men were badly hurt when they say the driver of a light colored SUV, believed to be a 90’s model Dodge Durango, intentionally ran them off Colebrook Road in South Londonderry Township on the morning of July 22.

“We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and well-wishes,” said one cyclist, reading from a letter written by the wife of Thomas Bay. Bay, 67, remains hospitalized after surgery from sever injuries sustained in the hit-and-run, and faces months of strenuous rehabilitation.

“You can’t prepare for it,” said Ted Achorn, one of the four cyclists involved in the incident. “This is atypical. First time this has ever happened to me in over 100,000 miles on the road. Most people out there are very good. You get a few jerks who yell something at you, but that’s rare.”

The group Bicycle South Central PA, Harrisburg Bicycle Club and others gathered for the dedication of three red bikes, to be placed at an intersection of Colebrook and Upper Lawn Roads. The bikes represent the injured cyclists, and will remain in place for two weeks as a reminder to cyclists and drivers.

“Unless it’s a limited access highway, cyclists have every right to be on the road,” said Achorn. “Drivers have a legal obligation to give us four feet when passng. That’s for our safety. That’s what I’m working for.”

Anyone with information should call South Londonderry Townshiop police at (717)838-1376.