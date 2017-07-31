Company buys Coca-Cola bottlers in Lancaster, Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A company that already owned two Coca-Cola bottlers in Pennsylvania has purchased 10 more in the state, including facilities in Lemoyne and Lancaster.

Abarta Coca-Cola Beverages, of Pittsburgh, says the territory acquisition will create the 10th largest Coca-Cola franchise company in the United States.

Abarta already owned Coke distribution centers in Chester County and the Lehigh Valley, as well as Cleveland, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York.

In addition to the Harrisburg-area distribution center in Lemoyne and Coca-Cola Vending in Lancaster, it’s buying bottling facilities in DuBois, Ebensburg, Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Milton, Mount Pocono, and Reading.

Abarta plans to invest $10 million in its facilities and hire more employees as it grows.

“The culture of a family business is pretty unique and it’s also different from that of a public company,” Albarta president Jim Taylor said. “We think long-term, we think people are our most important asset.”

Coca-Cola is based in Atlanta and in 2010 owned all bottling territories in North America, but it plans to sell all of them by the end of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.