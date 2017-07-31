Celebrating 10 Years of Sandi’s Breads at the Farmstead Farmer’s Market!

Sandi’s Breads is a good ol’ fashion bakery located in the Farmstead Farmer’s Market.

“We produce all our baked goods from scratch using whole food ingredients, fresh stone-milled flours (that we mill ourselves), and no artificial or preservative additives,” tells Sandi Smith, Owner.

“The flavor and texture advantages of our products, as well as the increased nutritional value, result from the fact that we stone mill our own flours just prior to putting them in the mixer with the other ingredients.”

Some of their products include:

European artisan breads (including French, German, Italian),

Sandwich loaves (of many different varieties)

Pastries

‘Boli’ rolls (rolled meat and cheese sandwiches baked using a variety of meats, cheeses and breads, as well as a vegetarian option)

Greek Spanakopita made with whole wheat fillo dough and homemade fillings

Learn more about them online at sandisbreads.com.