“The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead” star Graham Hetrick hosts Season 2 preview, fundraiser

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- “The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead” star and Dauphin County coroner Graham Hetrick is planning an event to give back to the community.

His Discovery ID show is in its second season and as a way to give back, Hetrick is hosting a Season 2 preview event, meet and greet, and Q&A at the Allenberry Resort in Boiling Springs.

The event will be held August 12 from 4 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and costs 50-dollars.

There are special overnight room packages that include continental breakfast and The Coroner Preview event. Call scenic Allenberry at 717-258-3211 for reservations.

The event proceeds will go to Bethesda Mission drug and alcohol programs and the Harrisburg Salvation Army.

Hetrick says the producers will be coming in from Hollywood to join the event.

