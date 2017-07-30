Shooting under investigation in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South 13th and Hanover Streets just after 6 p.m.
As officers were responding, they were told an 18-year old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim said he heard shots being fired and began to run away, when he was hit. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call police.
The shooting comes just hours after a deadly shooting in Harrisburg earlier in the day.
