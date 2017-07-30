Shooting under investigation in Harrisburg

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South 13th and Hanover Streets just after 6 p.m.

As officers were responding, they were told an 18-year old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he heard shots being fired and began to run away, when he was hit. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information should call police.

The shooting comes just hours after a deadly shooting in Harrisburg earlier in the day.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s