Public safety building dedicated to emergency responders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Susquehanna Township is working to make the community a better place by holding a dedication ceremony for its new public safety building.

It’s behind the Municipal Building off of Linglestown Road and took about a year to build.

The building will house fire and other emergency services.

It was renovated to double its size with a new kitchen and expanded the living area for the volunteer firefighters.

The new building cost about two-million dollars.

College students can apply to live in the new building. Officials say to call the fire company if you’re interested at 717-545-0608.

