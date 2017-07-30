Man arrested for allegedly raping child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Upper Allen Police Department has arrested a man, accused of raping a 16-year old child.

Brandon Gutshall, 21, is facing several charges, including rape and sexual assault.

Police say, on July 5th, Gutshall supplied the 16-year old with alcohol. Then, when the child was intoxicated, Gutshall raped the child. The child suffered injuries as a result.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Mechanicsburg.

Gutshall was arrested on July 29 and taken to Cumberland County Prison.