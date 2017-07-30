Kids cast their way into state championships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The sharpshooters of fishing were in Harrisburg this weekend with the state championships on the line.

Dozens of young finalists from across the state were competing Saturday in the PA Bass Casting Kids Finals at the Bass Pro Shop.

Kids ages 7 to 17 proved their casting skills by hitting targets from several distances.

Organizers say it’s about grooming young people into the top anglers of the future.

Winners in three age brackets took home trophies, fishing rods and cash prizes.

ABC27 anchor Mike Parker was the emcee at the state championships.