Harrisburg police looking for suspect in deadly overnight shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on 1st block of N. 18th Street around 2 a.m.

Police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call for a male that had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old black male with multiple gunshots lying on the roadway.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3162 or email at rgibney@harrisburgpa.gov.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/cases/homicide-investigation-0. These tips will remain confidential.