Basketball tourney brings communities together

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The game of basketball brought families together Sunday for valuable life lessons.

Youth basketball teams from around Dauphin County took part in the third annual Rumble at Ross’s tournament. It was held at Howard “Bumps” Randolph Memorial Park in Swatara Township.

The event does more than showcase future stars on the court. Organizers say the goal is to bring players and parents together to help develop long-term relationships.

“We want to give an opportunity for kids to get together. Basketball is a great vehicle to teach lessons through, so it was a no-brainer,” Central Dauphin East boys basketball coach Don Ross said.

“Getting all these kids from different communities as well as the parents – the parents are coming together, so we see it as a bonding or congregation of sorts,” organizer Ellis Proctor said.

More than 200 players took part in the two-day tournament.