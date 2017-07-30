25th annual Pride Festival celebrates in Harrisburg

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Thousands of people gathered in downtown Harrisburg on Saturday to celebrate the LGBT community.

The 25th Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania went off without a hitch.

Live music and vendors attended the festivities at Riverfront Park.

Organizers say the big crowd this year is partly because of President Trump’s tweet saying U.S. government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military.

The Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania has been held every summer since 1992.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s