25th annual Pride Festival celebrates in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Thousands of people gathered in downtown Harrisburg on Saturday to celebrate the LGBT community.

The 25th Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania went off without a hitch.

Live music and vendors attended the festivities at Riverfront Park.

Organizers say the big crowd this year is partly because of President Trump’s tweet saying U.S. government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military.

The Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania has been held every summer since 1992.