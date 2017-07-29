Woman burned in hospital room dies of injuries

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a woman who suffered burns over most of her body when her gown caught fire in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 66-year-old Val Cooper, of Williamsport, was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental.

Cooper’s clothing caught fire Tuesday while she was on supplemental oxygen in a Williamsport hospital. Authorities say she had a lighter.

Nursing staff at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional Medical Center found her gown ablaze. A chair she had been sitting was also burning.

Fire officials said the blaze was started accidentally by the lighter. The woman smoked, but that’s prohibited in the hospital. Her cigarettes and another lighter were stored in a lockbox.

