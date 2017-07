SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A manhunt is underway this morning for two men after a shooting in Franklin County.

State Police just released information about the case that happened on Wednesday.

The men are accused of entering a house on the 2100 block of Stillhouse Hollow Road in Greene Township.

Police then say shots were exchanged and then the men fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5165 and reference incident number PA17-800240.