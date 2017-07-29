North Korean ICBM launches dim South’s hopes for talks

By Published:
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, early Saturday, July 29, 2017. North Korea test-fired on Friday what the U.S. believes was its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, officials said. (Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea’s rapidly accelerating nuclear weapons program is beginning to pose a grave challenge for liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose dovish proposals for engagement have been met by silence and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in less than a month.

Throughout the election campaign and his presidency that began in May, Moon has persistently expressed a desire to reach out to North Korea.

But in the wake of the North’s latest ICBM test, a stern-looking Moon on Saturday sounded more like his conservative predecessor as he ordered his troops to conduct a live-fire exercise with U.S. forces and endorsed stronger sanctions against Pyongyang. He also told government officials to schedule talks with Washington over increasing the warhead limits of South Korean missiles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s