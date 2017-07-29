Ned Smith Center holds 24th annual Nature & Arts Festival

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After the rain stopped falling, Saturday was a great day to get out and explore the 24th Annual Ned Smith Nature & Arts Festival in Millersburg, Dauphin County.

A free, fun-filled day held in two different locations.

The first, MYO borough park along the Susquehanna River, which featured music, art, hands-on educational adventures and tasty treats.

At the center itself, an art sale and open house for visitors to enjoy.

“Between the art, with the Ned Smith art, the wonderful artists we have in the Olewine Gallery, 535 acres of just beautiful mountain land, 12-and-a-half miles of hiking trails. We do classrooms with the children. We have art camps and wildlife camps. There’s something here to do all the time at the Ned Smith Center,” said John Booth, Executive Director of the Ned Smith Center.

You can enjoy the Ned Smith Center year round. For more information, including membership, visit http://www.nedsmithcenter.org.