Fiery Cumberland County crash kills 2 tractor trailer drivers

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Two tractor trailer drivers were burned beyond recognition after a fiery fatal crash, according to the Cumberland County coroner.

The crash happened on I-81 near exit 37 (Route 233) around 9:30 Friday night.

Epitacio Diaz-Moralez, 34, from Florida and Cosmin Ganta from California have been identified as the two drivers in the crash. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said the drivers needed to be identified with dental records.

Carlisle State Police say Diaz-Morales was on Interstate 81 when he randomly and abruptly swerved into the left lane and jackknifed. He then slid over the Kutz Road bridge and fell onto Kutz Road catching fire.

Ganta, traveling behind Diaz-Morales, tried to avoid his tractor and instead hit a concrete bridge and became wedged between the trailer and concrete barrier. The trailer caught fire immediately and Ganta was unable to get out of his truck.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.