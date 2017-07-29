Fiery Cumberland County crash kills 2 tractor trailer drivers

By Published:

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two tractor trailer drivers were burned beyond recognition after a fiery fatal crash, according to the Cumberland County coroner.

The crash happened on I-81 near exit 37 (Route 233) around 10 Friday night.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said in a release, both tractor trailers were traveling southbound on I-81 when one of them struck the guardrail and then part of a bridge. The tractor trailer was then hit by the other rig and burst into flames.

Hall said the driver will need to be identified with dental records.

State Police is investigating.

 

