California seeks to solutions to homeless sex offender rate

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press Published:
FILE -- In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, parole agents Andrew Correa, left, and Clint Cooley, right, talk with a sex-offender parolee they located by tracking the global positioning device he wears, in Sacramento, There are as many homeless sex offenders in California now as 2½ years ago when a state Supreme Court ruling that overturned restrictions on where they can live was seen as a way to increase housing options and allow law enforcement to better track them. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California has as many homeless sex offenders now as it did 2½ years ago, when a state Supreme Court ruling that overturned restrictions on where they could live was seen as a way to increase housing options and allow law enforcement to better track them.

The number of homeless offenders more than tripled after voters banned sex offenders from living near schools and parks a decade ago.

It hasn’t declined despite the Supreme Court’s March 2015 decision.

State experts are planning a $25,000 study through San Jose State University to try to figure out why the number remains high.

Meantime, the Legislature is considering ending California’s requirement that all sex offenders register for life. Proponents believe that makes it harder for offenders to get jobs and stay off the streets.

