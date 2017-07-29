Bridge closing postponed for Kleinfeltersville Road Bridge over Middle Creek

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The scheduled closing of the Kleinfeltersville Road (Route 1035) bridge over Middle Creek in Clay Township in Lancaster County has been postponed. It was previously scheduled to begin during the week of July 31.

Construction is now expected to begin during the week of August 7 and be complete in mid-October. During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Mount Airy Road (Route 1026), Cocalico Road (Route 1047), Route 897 (Heidelberg Avenue) and Hopeland Road (Route 2013).

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-267 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing the impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, visit www.parapidbridges.com. Additional information on P3 programs in Pennsylvania can be found at www.p3forpa.pa.gov or by calling the project hotline at 877-444-9990 or email info@parapidbridges.com.