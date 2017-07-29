Bridge closing postponed for Dooley Road Bridge over Scott Creek

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The scheduled closing of the Dooley Road (Route 2028) bridge over Scott Creek in Delta Borough in York County has been postponed. It was previously scheduled to begin during the week of July 31.

Construction is now expected to begin during the week of August 14 and be complete in late October. During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Main Street, Broad Street, Route 74 (Delta Road) and Line Road.

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-301 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, visit www.parapidbridges.com. Additional information on P3 programs in Pennsylvania can be found at www.p3forpa.pa.gov or by calling the project hotline at 877-444-9990 or email info@parapidbridges.com.