York-based company slashing 120 jobs

By Published:

A York-based company is cutting 120 jobs.

According to the Central Penn Business Journal, paper manufacturer Glatfelter plans to slash jobs in its specialty papers unit.

Thirty of the jobs affected will be cut from the Spring Grove plant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s