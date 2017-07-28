York-based company slashing 120 jobs

A York-based company is cutting 120 jobs.
According to the Central Penn Business Journal, paper manufacturer Glatfelter plans to slash jobs in its specialty papers unit.
Thirty of the jobs affected will be cut from the Spring Grove plant.
