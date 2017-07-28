TrueNorth presents Beauty and the Beast!

By Published:

The folks from TrueNorth Wellness are here to promote a free, private showing of “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” This special event is exclusively for children with special needs and their families to have a safe and enjoyable night out, catered to individuals who require lowered sound and comfortable lighting, with accessibility to and from the theater during the performance as needed.

The show will take place on Tuesday, August 1 at 6:15pm at Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, 340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill, PA 17011. Doors open at 5pm!

Learn more online or in the segment above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s