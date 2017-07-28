Therapeutic horseback riding makes a difference for those with special needs

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Five years ago Gabby Arce was afraid to get close to a horse, and these days she looks forward to horseback riding at Chasing Rainbows in Cumberland County.

“I used to be scared of horses,” Arce said. “Now, I look forward to riding every Thursday.”

Arce is considered a functioning young adult with autism. She says horseback riding has become a big part of her growth.

“It has given me more confidence, ” Arce said. “I work out and stay active, so I can become a better rider.”

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation sponsors several therapeutic riding locations statewide.

Patty Wise, Director of Development of the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, says the program is making a difference.

“The results are inspiring,” Wise said.

From children with special needs, to adults who served in the military struggling with post traumatic stress disorder, therapeutic horseback riding provides help to people of all ages.

Wise says those who purchase tickets to the annual Pennsylvania National Horse Show help the horseback riding program.

For more information or if you would like to donate, visit panational.org.

