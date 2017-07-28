Suspect arrested in robbery at Chambersburg storage unit

(Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is behind bars in Franklin County and charged with robbery after an incident Wednesday night inside a storage unit.

Brett Trageser was taken into custody Thursday night by the Chambersburg Police Department.

Trageser, 27, and other suspects assault and robbed a victim with a handgun, according to police. The incident took place in the 1300 block of South 4th Street.

The victim was treated at Chambersburg Hospital and released.

According to police, Trageser turned himself in and is in Franklin County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

