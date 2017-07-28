Senate’s revenue plan would legalize, tax consumer fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Senate’s plan to close a $2.2 billion gap in the state budget would allow Pennsylvanians to celebrate the Fourth of July with a little more bang than they get from party poppers, toy caps, and snappers.

Part of the revenue plan approved Thursday and awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives would legalize and tax consumer fireworks such as bottle rockets and Roman candles.

House Bill 542 calls for a 12-percent tax on the purchase price on top of the state sales tax.

Consumer fireworks would have to be sold in a standalone facility exclusively dedicated to their sale and storage and licensed by the state Department of Agriculture. Annual license fees would be $7,500, $10,000 or $20,000; depending on the size of the facility.

Temporary structures such as tents would be allowed but only for limited types of consumer fireworks. The annual license fee would be $2,000.

The facilities would have to post emergency evacuation plans and have security personnel for the seven days preceding and including July 4 and for the three days preceding and including January 2. Minors would have to be accompanied by adults at all times, and no one who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs could be admitted.

Display fireworks, those launched by professionals, could not be sold or displayed at a facility that sells consumer fireworks.

Explosives such as M-80s and M-100s would still be illegal, and people who sell them could be charged with a third-degree felony.

