Restaurant Report: Dirty pans, rodent risk and mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, chemicals, and dirty kitchen tools in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Lincoln Diner on Carlisle Street in Gettysburg was out of compliance with 29 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Cleaner was stored near food products, risking contamination. Food was not correctly date-marked, and there was black mold in the ice machine.

Happy Chen on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Antifreeze was stored with food, risking contamination. There was food residue on kitchen utensils, and a food employee was not wearing proper hair restraints.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill on Brindle Drive in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says lasagna was not being held at a safe temperature, pans stored as clean were actually dirty. The facility does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals, and the air duct hasn’t been cleaned and is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Establishments with no violations include Country Club of York, Iris Club in Lancaster, Palmyra Real Food Emporium, and Café 101 in Boiling Springs.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.