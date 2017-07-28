Residents, officials prepare for heavy rains, flooding

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – To prepare for heavy rains and flooding, organizers of the Lititz Outdoor Fine Arts Show canceled their event.

In Manheim, those who live close to Chiques Creek were paying close attention on Friday.

William Fry lives on Mill Street, about 100 feet from the creek. He said he has seen the problems the creek causes after heavy rain.

“Within the last couple months, it’s been up in the street up here, maybe up to and in front of our house,” he said.

Fry said he was preparing for possible flooding.

“In the basement, you go down and pick up stuff that is lying on the floor and put it up on top of the washer and on top of the work benches,” he said.

Randall Gockley, the coordinator of Lancaster County Emergency Management, said he sent the latest weather information to first responders. He said there is a good chance that roads will flood.

He said no one should drive on a flooded roadway.

“Keep in mind that as little of eight inches of water, depending on the size and weight of your car, could float the vehicle,” he said. “People have to be aware there is a potential situation for flooding and just have to keep a watchful eye on it.”

