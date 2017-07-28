President, Pa. Senators respond to failed health care amendment vote

WASHINGTON (WHTM)– President Trump and Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are responding to the failed health care amendment vote.

Three Republicans joined all 48 Democrats to reject the measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

President Trump said in a early morning tweet Friday:

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Senator Bob Casey (D) said in a statement:

“The Senate Republican scheme was a terrible bill for the middle class and that’s why it was rejected on a bipartisan basis. It’s now time for Democrats and Republicans to work together on common sense solutions that will make our health care system more affordable and bring down costs for families. I commend Senator McCain for his courageous vote.”

Senator Pat Toomey (R) voted yes to the so called skinny repeal.He said in a statement released:

“I am disappointed with this setback on efforts to fix our broken health care system. For the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians suffering from the higher costs and fewer choices caused by Obamacare’s collapse, Congress must not give up on repealing and replacing the failed health care law.”

The vote was 49-51.