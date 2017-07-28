Police: 2 filled backpacks with store merchandise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two men wanted for retail theft.

Lower Paxton Township police said the pair entered the Giant food store on Union Deposit Road with backpacks that they filled with merchandise, then walked out without paying.

The theft occurred Thursday around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone who can identify either suspect is asked to call Officer Vogel at 717-657-5656 and reference case #17-0011694.

