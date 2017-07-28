Past Cameron Street eyesore given hopeful future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cameron Street building that was once an eyesore in Harrisburg has an updated look and a new name.

The 9-acre structure formerly known as Capitol View Commerce Center is now the The World Trade Center Harrisburg.

The center is named after its lead tenant, The World Trade Center Harrisburg, a non-profit that specializes in international trade.

In 2014, Moran Industries purchased the unfinished building in hopes of picking up where it was left off when contractors walked off the job in spring 2008.

“This was 6 to 12 months away from the wrecking ball. Nobody wanted to touch it,” said Jeff Stroehman, Vice President of Operations at Moran Industries. “And it was a great leap in faith, in the commonwealth, in the city.”

Stroehman says the center is beginning to spur the redevelopment of the Cameron Street corridor.

“The state…contributed almost $2 million to get these intersections up to snuff so that this building would interact well with existing traffic,” said Stroehman.

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf toured the center and a second tenant, Geneia, a health care analytics company.

“”I would go by here all the time when it was an empty shell,” said Wolf. “So it’s a real nice benefit to clean up the eye sore and I was very happy the commonwealth has been very cooperative in this.”

It’s not clear what other tenants will occupy the building, but the Stroehman says not a day goes by that group doesn’t call to get into the space.

“I’m hoping we can stand here in 5 years and say we remember the day we stood here and said look what’s going to happen,” said Stroehman.

