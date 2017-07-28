NJ man gets prison for sex crimes against York County teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey man is going to prison for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old York County girl.

Michael Janeski, 38, of Edison, was ordered to serve 30 years in prison when he was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Janeski began messaging the girl in November 2015 and eventually persuaded her to send him sexually exploitative photos and videos. After a few months, he traveled to York County to meet the girl and took her to a hotel where authorities said he sexually assaulted her.

He pleaded guilty in February to production of child pornography.

