Man dies two weeks after crash on I-83

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died over two weeks after a crash on Interstate 83 earlier this month.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, Brian C. Delpi, 52, of York Township, died Friday afternoon at York Hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened July 11 around 2 p.m. on I-83 northbound at mile marker 2.

State police are investigating the crash.

No autopsy will be conducted.

