Man charged with exposing himself twice

WHTM Staff Published:
(East Hempfield Police Department)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged in a pair of indecent exposure incidents.

Nathaniel Smith, 35, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness stemming from incidents that occurred on July 16 and July 21.

Smith is accused of exposing himself to a neighbor of a home he was visiting in the 2000 block of Marietta Avenue. On two occasions, Smith masturbated while the neighbor was outside doing yard work, according to the East Hempfield Police Department.

A preliminary arraignment and hearing for Smith have been scheduled for Aug. 28.

