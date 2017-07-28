Magnetic dry-erase boards recalled for cut risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – About 1.6 million dry erase boards for children have been recalled because the thin magnetic surface can separate from the wooden board, posing a laceration hazard.

Really Good Stuff has received 40 reports of minor cuts, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes Write Again-brand dry erase white boards sold in four sizes with SKU numbers: 152277 (double sided, 9 by 12 inches); 136110 (9 by 12 inches); 152211 (12 by 18 inches) and 301800 (6 by 9 inches).

The boards were sold in Really Good Stuff catalogs nationwide and online at http://www.reallygoodstuff.com from March 2003 through April 2017. The boards were sold individually and in sets of six for between $10 and $47.

Really Good Stuff has received 40 reports of minor cuts.

Consumers should stop using the recalled boards and contact Really Good Stuff for a replacement board.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.