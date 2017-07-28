Lancaster County sheriff resigns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese, who faced impeachment in the state legislature amid allegations he sexually harassed a deputy, is stepping down.

A county official told ABC27 that Reese submitted his letter of resignation on Friday. His last day in the elected office will be Monday.

Reese has been on paid administrative leave since July 2016, but he has refused to leave the $90,000 a year position he was elected to in 2011.

Lancaster County commissioners say Reese admitted to sending “explicit, pornographic, and inappropriate” emails to the woman. The commissioners, who do not have the authority to terminate an elected official, had been calling for his resignation since August 2016.

The state House of Representatives voted in April to give the House Judiciary Committee the powers needed to investigate Reese.

The deputy in April filed a federal lawsuit that claims Reese told her she was “hot” and “sexy” in emails that began when she was an intern. She said was afraid to complain during her internship because she was afraid she would not be hired.

After she was hired, she says Reese began sending graphic sexual stories that made it abundantly clear that he desired a sexual relationship with her. She says she told Reese she had a boyfriend and was in a committed relationship, but he paid no attention to that.

