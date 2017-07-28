Heavy rain later today through early Saturday

Some places near the greater Harrisburg area saw a brief, heavy downpour overnight that dropped over 1″ of rain on certain spots. This type of monsoon-like rain storm was common late last weekend and early this week. Due to these recent heavy rains, and more on the way later today and tonight, the National Weather Service has put the region under a Flash Flood Watch through tomorrow afternoon. Areas along local streams and creeks are the most vulnerable with the southern tier also likely to pick up the heaviest rain over the next 24 to 48 hours. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast guidance as to just how much rain our region picks up. This is setting up like a summer-time Nor’easter so the track is critical. Here is the latest breakdown:

A stray shower this morning will give way to a steadier rain developing this afternoon that will overspread the region from south to north. The rain will be heavy at times through the evening. Rain will come down heavy at times for much of the region tonight and continue into Saturday morning. Models once again want to try and end the rain by late morning Saturday with a slow clearing process throughout the afternoon. Southern tier areas near the Maryland border have a good chance to see rain through the afternoon as well. 1-3″ of rain appears likely with locally higher amounts. Given the recent heavy rains from earlier this week (and in some cases last night), conditions along waterways will be monitored closely for flooding concerns. Streams and creeks that are already running high will be extremely vulnerable should the region pick up these types of amounts later today and tonight. Although the exact amount of rain remains uncertain, most model guidance agrees the storm will push away by late tomorrow helping to set up a much nicer Sunday. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday will be welcome sight after this dreary two day stretch.

Early next week sees a return to favorable summer weather as we kick off August. Temperatures do bounce back by the middle of next week along with additional humidity. We will keep you posted on any flooding concerns this weekend. Check back often.