Harrisburg apartment owner: Collapsed wall on our property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A retaining wall that collapsed onto a Cameron Street business last year is the property of the McFarland apartment building, according to a status report filed Friday in Dauphin County Court.

McFarland attorney Adam Klein wrote in the report that a survey and a title search reached the same conclusion.

Klein wrote that McFarland has also reached an agreement with the City of Harrisburg and Howard Henry, the owner of Howard Tire and Auto, for Henry to install a fence at the site and seek reimbursement from the city and the apartment owners.

The retaining wall and a part of the McFarland parking lot collapsed onto Henry’s warehouse in May 2016. A car parked in the lot came crashing down with the rest of the debris.

McFarland initially denied it owned the wall and blamed PennDOT’s work on the Mulberry Street bridge the previous year.

Senior Dauphin County Judge Lawrence Clark ordered the title search and survey in May, and last month he ordered McFarland and the city to put up some type of physical barrier to secure the site and protect the public from potential dangers.

The tire shop was closed after the warehouse was condemned.

