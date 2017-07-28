Harrisburg apartment owner: Collapsed wall on our property

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A retaining wall that collapsed onto a Cameron Street business last year is the property of the McFarland apartment building, according to a status report filed Friday in Dauphin County Court.

McFarland attorney Adam Klein wrote in the report that a survey and a title search reached the same conclusion.

Klein wrote that McFarland has also reached an agreement with the City of Harrisburg and Howard Henry, the owner of Howard Tire and Auto, for Henry to install a fence at the site and seek reimbursement from the city and the apartment owners.

The retaining wall and a part of the McFarland parking lot collapsed onto Henry’s warehouse in May 2016. A car parked in the lot came crashing down with the rest of the debris.

McFarland initially denied it owned the wall and blamed PennDOT’s work on the Mulberry Street bridge the previous year.

Senior Dauphin County Judge Lawrence Clark ordered the title search and survey in May, and last month he ordered McFarland and the city to put up some type of physical barrier to secure the site and protect the public from potential dangers.

The tire shop was closed after the warehouse was condemned.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s